Kirkcaldy war memorial: praise at Westminster for 100th anniversary events

The centenary of Kirkcaldy War Memorial was highlighted in the House of Commons this week.

Melanie Ward MP hailed the monument’s ”serenity and importance” ahead of landmark events to mark its 100th anniversary.

The Labour MP will also be at the memorial this week to read aloud the first of the 1500 names etched on the memorial to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Ms Ward secured and then led the debate on “the importance of war memorials” in Westminster Hall, and paid tribute to the groups behind the Lang Toun’s key commemorative events, including Kirkcaldy Royal British Legion Scotland and the KUSI Club.

She also commended the work of local volunteers who knitted over 8000 poppies which have been draped over the memorial, and paid personal tribute to Bill Mason and Ray Davidson of the Kirkcaldy branch of the British Legion, as well as Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jim Kinloch, who have worked tirelessly to make the centenary events happen.

In the debate, she said: “I wanted to lead this debate to pay tribute to those who have maintained Kirkcaldy’s Memorial, Galleries and Gardens over the last century, as well as providing members with an opportunity for them to raise outstanding memorials in their own constituencies.

“These quiet monuments to sacrifice bring us together and bind us. They remind us that no city, town or village has been spared the pain and loss that conflict has brought to the families of the fallen.

“As Kirkcaldy’s war memorial marks its last 100 years, it is up to us to ensure that it is preserved for the next 100 years. My experience as an aid worker has proved to me that the 21st century is not immune to the bloody destruction that marked much of the 20th century, but we must always carry forward the names of those on the memorials in our constituencies and strive for a better, more peaceful world in their memory.”

In response, Defence Minister Maria Eagle MP said: “The story that Ms Ward told about her war memorial reaching its 100th anniversary today could be replicated around the country, but it is unique in that it has not only an art gallery and community space, but a library attached. It is clearly at the very heart of her community.”