Jennifer Kane celebrated 50 years and two days working for NHS Fife with a moment of reflection, and a good cup of coffee before returning to colleagues and patients on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old grandmother of two has been with the health authority since she was fresh out of school at 16. In fact, she’s started even before it was known as NHS Fife. The hospital clerical assistant has spent all but three weeks of her working life with NHS Fife, and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t believe it’s been 50 years - it’s passed in a flash, honestly. It was my sweet sixteenth only yesterday and now I’m 66,” she laughed.

Jennifer Kane was honoured for her 50-year career with NHS Fife and the health service in the region (Pic: NHS Fife)

Mrs Kane talked about the early days of her career and explained that she originally started at the health department in Cupar.

“I left school at 16 and sat an entrance exam to work at the county buildings,” she explained. “I had only done three weeks at a solicitor's office and then I got word I’d passed the exams and, luckily for me, they put me in the health department.”

She continued: “It wasn’t even called NHS Fife when I started. It was the Health Department in Cupar. It eventually became the NHS Health Board and I transferred to Victoria Hospital in 1975.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 50 years, Mrs Kane has worked in a number of different departments across the NHS. She spent about 20 years working in the accident and emergency, and then around 24 years on the children’s ward. For the last four years, she has worked in the children’s outpatient department.

“All through my time with the NHS, there hasn’t been a bad department I’ve worked in - every one is so lovely and that makes it easy to come into work. We’re really like a family - we’re more than colleagues,” she said.

“It’s been one big learning curve, and it’s been exciting. I used to love working in A&E, but the best years have been working in the children's unit because it’s so much fun seeing the children - they come in and get better and it’s lovely to see.”

She continued: “Some of the children were babies when they first came into the hospital and they’re grown ups themselves now with kids of their own. You get to know their family too. It’s really special to be part of - just to be part of a nice change is all you can ask for. That’s it in a nutshell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In honour of her 50th anniversary with the NHS, Mrs Kane met Humza Yousaf, First Minister, at a special reception at Edinburgh Castle, where exceptional frontline staff were recognised for their contribution to the NHS legacy. She was also honoured at a garden party at Queen Margaret's Hospital.

"I’m really quite a shy person so I’ve been really quite overwhelmed with everything," she said.

Mrs Kane is married with one son, two stepdaughters and two grandchildren, and she said her family has been thrilled with her recognition and are proud of her achievements.