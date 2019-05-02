Kirkcaldy woman is making a difference to childrens’ lives in Malawi

Kirkcaldy woman Kerry Marshall has set off to Africa to help transform the lives of orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi.

The procurement co-ordinator at Miller Homes travelled to the district of Salima on April 26 along with 10 other Scottish colleagues to take part in a trip for development charity, Habitat for Humanity.

Kerry Marshall. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

Kerry joins the 18-strong Miller Homes UK team on the Global Village Trip as team leader, building new Habitat Homes for orphans and vulnerable children.

Habitat for Humanity works to help eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by giving hope to some of the most vulnerable people in the world. This not only includes providing them with a safe, decent place to call home but creating thriving communities which they can become part of.

This will be Kerry’s third charitable expedition, having already been part of the Miller Homes team who travelled to Malawi in September 2016.

She was also the deputy team leader on her most recent trip to India for the Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build in 2018, which involved a gruelling week of construction work for the female only volunteers.

She said: “Returning to Malawi with the Miller Homes team is going to be very special, with the visit in 2016 one of the hardest but most rewarding experiences of my life.

“Spending time with the women, children and families who we are building the homes for is a truly eye-opening experience.

“It’s humbling to play a part in helping those who need it most.”