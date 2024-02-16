Kirkcaldy woman wins prestigious Prince’s Trust award
Rachel Bryson, 21, scooped the Homesense Young Achiever Award, recognising an inspiring young person who has overcome significant barriers to gain employment.
The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards recognise young people who succeed against the odds, improve their chances in life and have a positive impact on their local community.
Rachael said working with the Prince’s Trust helped to “remove barriers”, especially those relating to her mental health.
She continued: “My social anxiety wasn’t helping me move forward, so being able to access therapy was invaluable. I learned new techniques to help manage my anxiety and how to meditate. My confidence has improved so much since I first joined The Trust. I still use some of the techniques and skills I learned and apply them when I’m working. The support I got changed my life.”
Rachel, who acted as the primary carer for both of her parents during the pandemic, completed an early education and childcare course at college but was unable to take the next career steps before Covid. She began receiving support for her self-confidence and social anxiety and then an employability course with The Trust in 2021, leading to a role with Boots 2022.
Jo Murphy, vice president sustainability and corporate responsibility director, TJX Europe said: “Through our longstanding partnership with The Prince’s Trust, we’re proud to help young people overcome barriers to build a better future for themselves and have a positive impact in their communities. Congratulations to Rachel and all the winners for their amazing achievements.”