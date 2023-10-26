Kirkcaldy woman's shock as she discovers snake-like creature in toilet bowl
Harriet Mackie took to the Love Kirkcaldy! Facebook page looking for answers after making an unexpected discovery in her toilet bowl. She found a lengthy worm, or snake-like creature, crawling up the inside of the bowl at her home near the Hendry Road area of the Lang Toun.
In her post accompanying the picture, Harriet said the creature had “one solid line down it’s back as you can see but no segments like a worm”.
According to Harriet her initial reaction was of shock and confusion before taking the picture, which has received 97 comments on the Facebook group.
Harried said: “I shouted for my partner for another pair of eyes. I thought I need to try and get a picture so I can look a bit better. I panicked and flushed it then I wasn’t sure what it was or how it got there so it was a mixture of shock and confusion and being creeped out!”
While some commenters have offered up explanations for the creepy crawly, Harriet has also reached out to a more specialised Facebook group. She believes the recent wet weather might help explain its presence.
Harriet said: “I’ve posted the image and description to a UK Biodiversity group to try and get a better idea - not a solid answer yet!
“I’m thinking the recent bad weather stirred things up a little more as I’ve never seen anything resembling this before”.
The original post has sparked the intrigue of many, with explanations such as a hammerhead worm and slow worm the most common. However, it has also left some promising they’ll be a bit more wary before visiting the toilet.
One commenter posted: “New fear unlocked!”
Another said: “Oh my word! I’m scarred for life! I’ll be shining a torch down the loo every time after this.”
After flushing the creature away, Harriet said she later saw the creature, or another of the same species, in her garden, describing it as moving fast as it disappeared.