Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harriet Mackie took to the Love Kirkcaldy! Facebook page looking for answers after making an unexpected discovery in her toilet bowl. She found a lengthy worm, or snake-like creature, crawling up the inside of the bowl at her home near the Hendry Road area of the Lang Toun.

In her post accompanying the picture, Harriet said the creature had “one solid line down it’s back as you can see but no segments like a worm”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Harriet her initial reaction was of shock and confusion before taking the picture, which has received 97 comments on the Facebook group.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harriet Mackie discovered the creature in her toilet bowl (Pic: Harriet Mackie)

Harried said: “I shouted for my partner for another pair of eyes. I thought I need to try and get a picture so I can look a bit better. I panicked and flushed it then I wasn’t sure what it was or how it got there so it was a mixture of shock and confusion and being creeped out!”

While some commenters have offered up explanations for the creepy crawly, Harriet has also reached out to a more specialised Facebook group. She believes the recent wet weather might help explain its presence.

Harriet said: “I’ve posted the image and description to a UK Biodiversity group to try and get a better idea - not a solid answer yet!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m thinking the recent bad weather stirred things up a little more as I’ve never seen anything resembling this before”.

The original post has sparked the intrigue of many, with explanations such as a hammerhead worm and slow worm the most common. However, it has also left some promising they’ll be a bit more wary before visiting the toilet.

One commenter posted: “New fear unlocked!”

Another said: “Oh my word! I’m scarred for life! I’ll be shining a torch down the loo every time after this.”