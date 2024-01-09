Kirkcaldy YMCA goes from 'strength to strength' as attendances increase at hubs

The chief executive of Kirkcaldy YMCA said that the organisation is going from “strength to strength” as it enters 2024.

Fiona Sword said increased attendances and a widening in offering of services have helped provide more support to the people of the Lang Toun.

She said: “Our youth programmes are reaching more and more kids, they’re getting busier and busier all the time. The Gallatown hub is going from strength to strength and reaching more and more members of the community in the Kirkcaldy east area.”

One of the key highlights of the YM programme is its music project. Established in 2021, it follows on from a longstanding tradition of music within the organisation. There have also been successes for the YM’s music projects both in terms of attendance – last year saw more young people attend the project - and for the bands taking part, with groups winning Fife Battle of the Bands.

Fiona Sword, chief executive at Kirkcaldy YMCA, said the organisations reputation helps as it looks for funding (Pic: Submitted)

The YMCA is set to launch its community consultation in 2024. It will address how the organisation’s two sites at Hendry Crescent and Gallatown

Fiona explained: “That will feed into a new strategic plan which is to be launched next year. The current one takes us up until 202, so we’ll be doing a lot of work this year on consulting with the community, looking at our services. I'll be consulting with staff, and we'll be looking at the best way through shared services to meet the needs of the people of Kirkcaldy.”

However, despite the bright outlook for the future, the YM continues to experience many of the same challenges of organisations, including fighting for funding to maintain its programme. But Fiona said that the organisation’s experience and reputation will be to its benefit.

