Kirkcaldy YMCA launches busy programme for 2025 and invite to get involved

Kirkcaldy YMCA enjoyed a busy 2024 and continues to offer a wide range of youth work programmes, clubs, and services for all ages.

With two community hubs in the town – Hendry Crescent and Oswald Road in Gallatown – there's something for everyone.

Evenings are dedicated to youth activities, while daytime sees a vibrant schedule of community groups and activities for adults.

"Our groups and clubs remain incredibly popular," said Fiona Sword, chief executive. "Young people and adults alike enjoy the chance to connect, learn new skills, and have fun in a safe and welcoming environment. Our youth workers provide fantastic opportunities, and young people play a key role in shaping the activities on offer."

Fiona Sword, chief executive at Kirkcaldy YMCA (Pic: Submitted)

Daytime programmes include valuable support groups such as the "Talking Café," offering a lifeline for those experiencing mental health challenges or social isolation. The Gallatown Hub also boasts a popular community, a hub for socialising, enjoying refreshments, and participating in local activities.

"We recently conducted extensive community consultations to ensure our services continue to meet the evolving needs of Kirkcaldy," said Fiona. "Our new strategic plan, launching this summer, will outline how we'll build on this valuable work.

“However, the voluntary sector faces unprecedented challenges. Rising costs and decreasing funding pressures are impacting our ability to deliver vital services. That's why we're exploring innovative partnerships with local people, businesses, and other community groups to maximise our resources and ensure the long-term sustainability of our programmes."

Kirkcaldy YMCA has been serving the local community for nearly 140 years, and Fiona emphasises its commitment to continuing this vital work. To learn more and get involved contact [email protected]