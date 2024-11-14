Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people from Kirkcaldy YMCA have taken part in an innovative youth and democracy project.

It was run by Cumberland Lodge, a leading educational charity and social enterprise that seeks to empower young people to lead conversations around social division.

Aimee Dean and Katrina Donald, both 19, were given the opportunity to attend a weekend residential workshop designed to develop their skills and knowledge to engage with the political system and for participants to highlight their concern about the challenges to democracy.

Along with youth worker Michael McGurn, and young people from YMCA Tayside, they represented YMCA Scotland at the event, which was also attended by diverse groups of young people form as far afield as Cornwall, Birmingham, Belfast, Sunderland, Newcastle and Hackney in London. Facilitators travelled from around the UK and America to lead workshops.

Aimee Dean and Katrina Donald were joined by youth worker Michael McGurn at the event (Pics: Submitted)

Sessions included storytelling, facilitating conflict, depolarising politics, managing online disagreements, disagreeing better and future action planning, engaging and mobilizing communities.

In their down time, the youngsters were able to explore the atmospheric surroundings of Great Windsor Park and grabbed a photo opportunity on the staircase made famous by its use in the film ‘The King’s Speech’.

Michael said: “The Kirkcaldy and Tayside YMCA group really outdid themselves with interacting with other groups, listening to different perspectives, and having a lot of fun over a very intensive weekend. They were real leaders in the conference and should be proud of their involvement and what they have achieved. We’re looking forward to developing the work from here on.”

Both girls have been involved with Kirkcaldy YMCA for over five years and have progressed from attending youth clubs to planning and leading projects as young volunteers and latterly as paid staff with the Association.

Aimee said: “It was really eye-opening to see how different parts of the UK face certain socioeconomic struggles more than others, but we all found common ground in one way or another. We agreed that the voice of young people is much more vital in making a change than people realise.”

Katrina added said: “The weekend allowed me to understand just how crucial it is we involve as many young people as possible in open conversations about democracy. Cumberland Lodge equipped us with the skills to facilitate healthy debate around some difficult topics that we can bring back to our community.”

The project will continue with further events and the Kirkcaldy and Tayside YMCA teams are already planning joint work for the mutual benefit of the two organisations.