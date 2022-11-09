Fiona Sword took over at the helm in June, following the retiral of Liz Easton who held the post for 19 years.

Fiona has spent much of the last 20 years working in the third sector across Scotland, with organisations such as Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland. She said she is happy to have found a more local base.

Coming from the area, Fiona said that the reputation of the YMCA in Kirkcaldy allowed her to “hit the ground running” and her work in the third sector meant that she had worked with the organisation in the past.

Fiona Sword, new chief executive at Kirkcaldy YMCA, wants to see the charities two sites work closely

Fiona said: “The type of work in the third sector by default is quite loose. You get money for projects in areas where it’s never been done before.

“This is the first job I’ve had where I’ve not had to travel too far from home! I’ve always been aware of the good work the YMCA has done in Kirkcaldy. I’m from Kirkcaldy and grew up in Dysart. You can’t live here as a young person and not know the good work it has always done.

“After working in the third sector for many years, there have obviously been times where our paths have crossed. I knew the great work that was going on here, and I knew about the Gallatown hub being built”.

Fiona said the YMCA, like all organisations, has to face up to the worsening cost of living crisis, as it strives to do more with less. She wants its two hubs to work closely as they strive to empower those in need through projects such as batch cooking lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It’s about looking at how we can expand what we’re already doing. The Gallatown hub has already become known for its kitchen and the community cafe. What I’m looking at now are ways in which we can incorporate that into the other hub.