Kirkcaldy YMCA’s archive appeal as it celebrates 70 years in Lang Toun

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 27th Jan 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kirkcaldy YMCA is inviting former members to help celebrate the Association’s storied history at an archive event next month.

It is 139 years since the YMCA opened its doors in Kirkcaldy – and next year will be the 70th anniversary of its moving to new premises in Valley Gardens.

Staff and volunteers have been sifting through a wealth of archive material – photographs, scrapbooks, reports, minutes, correspondence and other documents – and are looking for the public to contribute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An informal open session is being held on Wednesday, February 12 at the YMCA in Valley Gardens from 10.30am to 12.30pm. The event is free of charge and refreshments will be served.

Archive posters and photos from Kirkcaldy YMCA (Pics: Submitted)Archive posters and photos from Kirkcaldy YMCA (Pics: Submitted)
Archive posters and photos from Kirkcaldy YMCA (Pics: Submitted)

Staff member Alan Westwater said “We would love to see people who can help put names to faces in the photos or just share their own memories of Kirkcaldy YM. Absolutely everyone is welcome, whatever their involvement or generation. If people have photos or items they wish to donate or loan to us that would be amazing.”

Alan hopes to hear from former staff members, instructors or volunteers or those who attended the YMCA for the panoply of activities over the years. As well as ground-breaking youth work, the Association has been involved in music, football, outdoor education, international exchanges, athletics, pipe band, karate, dancing, adult education, support groups, training and much more.

Anyone wishing to find out more should contact Alan at the YMCA on 01592645530 or email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event has been scheduled to coincide with the local school’s Inservice Day to enable young YM members to help out.

“A few of our young volunteers have been helping sort the archive material and have shown real interest in our history. It’s been fascinating to see their reaction to some of the old photos and to how the YM used to run.

“Hopefully they will enjoy the opportunity to interact with older and former members who may come along. And the current members have their own stories to tell about how the YM has evolved.”

It is hoped that the launch event will be followed by regular themed Reminiscence sessions with guest speakers if there is demand.

Related topics:Kirkcaldy YMCA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice