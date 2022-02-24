The charity is among 14 projects across the Kingdom that will share in £227,492 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

It will be used to run drop-in cafes for young people aged between 16-24 in the area to help improve and promote mental health and well-being among various other projects.

Kirkcaldy YMCA general secretary, Liz Easton.

By identifying mental health issues at the earliest possible stage the YM will help to build young people’s resilience and skills through forming trusting relationships with vulnerable youngsters.

As well as tackling mental health issues in the area, the charity will also link with other vital services to ensure that no young person is left to suffer in silence.

Liz Easton, YM general secretary, said: “With the impact of COVID-19 there is a massive need for support amongst young people in the Kirkcaldy area.

"The Lottery funding that we have received will allow us to put on much needed services where young people can come in for a chat to talk about any issues that they may be facing.”

Kate Still, The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland chairman, said: “National Lottery funding continues to make amazing things happen in local communities right across Scotland.

“I am delighted that this funding is reaching into Fife, supporting projects that have been developed by and for local people.”

