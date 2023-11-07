The founder and owner of a specialist yoga studio in Kirkcaldy has raised £1400 with a charity night held at its Nicol Street premises.

Debbie Patterson who runs The Loft @ Bend, Breathe, Become, raised the sum, which will be split evenly between Marie Curie and Prostate Cancer, with an event held at the studio in August.

The event saw DJs, raffles, yoga and meditation sessions taking place on the day to raise the funds for a cause that is close to Debbie’s heart.

She explained: “We opened in June 2022],and it has been going really well, so we decided that we would do a fundraiser.

Debbie Paterson raised £1400 for cancer charities with the Ibiza-themed event. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“I lost my dad in 2014, so I thought it was appropriate to have that as one of the charities, and I lost my mother-in-law in October of last year to esophageal cancer.

“Marie Curie were really good coming in and helping, and because they are really local as well - they have a Kirkcaldy site - I thought it would be good for them.”

The Ibiza themed yoga night saw DJ Lady Jayne play a set and a meditation session with Oh my Namaste Days. Local media company ADHD Media were also on hand to document the day, contributing to the community feel of the event.

Debbie continued: “All the participants who came along really dug deep, and at times when you have an economic crisis, I actually didn't expect to raise anywhere near as much as that. It really was down to their kindness.”

The studio runs a variety of classes, with a number of free classes scheduled for the coming weeks. First, the studio will hold a Self-Development Workshop with Alistair Donnachie. Alistair is a motivational speaker and life coach. The event takes place on Friday, November 10 at 7:00pm.

Then, the Loft will host a workshop aimed at new and expectant mums. The workshop will have a guest midwife, who will discuss all things pregnancy and touch on feeding and sleeping. The event will take place on Friday, November 17 at 7:00pm.