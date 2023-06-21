News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy young artists pick up awards at prestigous national competition

A trio of artists from a Kirkcaldy high school have been awarded prizes at a prestigious art competition.
By Callum McCormack
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:09 BST

Three pupils from Balwearie High School were recognised at the Royal Scottish Academy’s School Art Awards. Megan Lewis and Alana Chung were placed second and third respectively in the chair’s challenge competition, whilst Alma Reid was third in the senior category.

Abbie Neave, art and design teacher, said it was a bumper year for the school, adding: “We’ve had a couple in the past but never three before. The pupils are judged on their use of materials and their creativity”.

In the chair’s challenge category, pupils were encouraged to create art under the theme of “This Is Important to Me”. Prizes of £300, £150 and £100 were awarded to the top three. Entrants had to take inspiration from the things in their lives that meant a lot to them. Megan was inspired by her family for her piece, while Alana used her cat as her inspiration.

Pupils from Balwearie High School picked up awards at the event. From left Abbie Neave, teacher, with Alana Chung, Megan Lewis and Alma Reid (Pic: Submitted)Pupils from Balwearie High School picked up awards at the event. From left Abbie Neave, teacher, with Alana Chung, Megan Lewis and Alma Reid (Pic: Submitted)
Pupils from Balwearie High School picked up awards at the event. From left Abbie Neave, teacher, with Alana Chung, Megan Lewis and Alma Reid (Pic: Submitted)
