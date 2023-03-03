They spent three months working on the project, and their films will be the subject of a special screening at the Kino in Glenrothes on Wednesday, March 8.

The young people from Kirkcaldy worked with the charity Creative Change Collective’s Something to Say programme, which is designed to support those in or at risk of entering the justice system.

It uses the arts and creativity to guide participants through games and activities to help them communicate about issues they are passionate about.

The video footage will be shown on the cinema screen

The group used video sharing site TikTok, and the project’s principles were widened out to consider the impact on the Covid lockdowns and young people’s reintegration into community.

Their cinema screening will be followed by an audience Q&A with the delivery team from Creative Change, and Fife social workers, to talk about the specific project and the charity’s wider work in the justice sector.

Mark MacNicol, project director, said: “Our delivery teams spent 12 weeks working with the group of young people from Fife on a TikTok masterclass.

“The short film includes a series of videos made by the group.

“These explore the impact of the Covid pandemic and lockdowns on the younger generation and their reintegration into their community.”He added: “Our Something to Say programme helps young people express themselves creatively and contributes to Creative Change Collective’s wider work of using the arts to address social challenges and affect positive change.”

To register for the free event, which starts at 6:00m, please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for TikTok youth group screening

Something to Say aims to boost young people’s mental health, resilience and coping strategies.

Creative Change Collective is made up of a team of experienced creative professionals who specialise in working to address social challenges across Scotland.