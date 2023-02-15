Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre set to bring colour to the stage with its production of Joseph

Members of Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT) are set to perform Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy.

The young cast, who are all at high school, will stage their version of the classic musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy from Thursday, February 23 to Saturday, February 25.

Members are excited to be back performing for an audience, after being unable to run a show since their February 2020 production of Shrek the Musical, due to the Covid pandemic.

The company, which is one of Scotland’s oldest youth theatre groups, are looking forward to performing in the Old Kirk as their regular home – the town’s Adam Smith Theatre – remains closed as refurbishment works are ongoing.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat was the first collaboration between musical giants Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. It was originally conceived for schools, however there have been several West End revivals and professional companies who have toured the show across the UK over the years.

The musical tells the story of Joseph, son of Jacob and one of 12 brothers, and his coat of many colours – based on the book of Genesis in the bible.

The family friendly musical features well known songs including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me and Go Go Joseph.

The show starts at 7.15pm each night and there’s a matinee at 4pm on the Saturday.