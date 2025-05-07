Kirkcaldy's Beveridge Park to host annual Race for Life fundraising events this weekend
The charity’s much loved fundraising events are back in Kirkcaldy for 2025 – and it’s all happening on Sunday, May 11.
The Race for Life events at the town’s Beveridge Park are open to people of all ages and abilities.
Mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandmas, grandads and friends can choose to complete the 3k, 5k, or 10k event.
There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course, and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.
People are invited to run, jog, walk or take on the course in whatever way suits them, all while raising money for the charity.
The fundraisers have raised millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer.
Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.
"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”
Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.
Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year. Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.
To find out more about the fundraiser or to sign up visit raceforlife.org
