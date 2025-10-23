Kirkcaldy’s Christmas: invite to artists and groups to add events to Lang Toun Festive

Artists, performers and businesses have been urged to take part in Kirkcaldy’s Christmas programme by adding their events to the festive celebrations.

Lang Toun Festive will see the town centre lit up, and the team behind it want to replicate the success of the Lang Toun Fest in the summer which saw a huge number of events take place across the town.

Lang Toun Partners – the collaborative body of local groups and organisations behind last the summer programme - is calling for ideas from across the community for inclusion in an exciting, fun packed Yuletide programme to light up the town with a sparkle of creativity, community spirit and festive, family fun. The deadline for submission of events/activities to be included in the official printed programme is November 7.

The festive programme will launch with Lang Toun Lights, Kirkcaldy’s community Christmas lights switch-on event, bringing families together to kick off the celebrations in the High Street on Saturday, November, 29 between noon and 6:00pm.

Kings Theatre's panto dame, Billy Mack, at the 2022 lights switch on (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The lights will be switched on by the dames from the town’s two great pantos - Aladdin at The Adam Smith and Oor Wee Mammy Goose at The Kings.

It will also feature the annual Rotary Club Santa sledge parade and a kids' grotto in The Mercat sponsored by Nourish Family Support Centre. Visitors will also be able to enjoy fairground rides; a lantern parade; festive market and entertainment across the day, live a stage in the High Street. The official Lang Toun Xmas printed programme will be available for free at the switch on event.

Ryan Strachan of Love Oor Lang Toun - one of the groups behind Lang Toun Partners - said: “Lang Toun Fest showed the huge appetite for culture and creativity right in the heart of Kirkcaldy. Lang Toun Xmas is the perfect chance to build on that success, starting with Lang Toun Lights, and we want to hear from anyone with an idea for an event that could bring people into the town, spread festive cheer, and showcase local talent.”

To submit an idea or find out more, please visit: www.loveoorlangtoun.com/submit-your-event