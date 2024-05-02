Kirkcaldy’s cinema: so badly decayed after 24 years locked up it cannot be saved

These pictures were taken two years ago when we were taken on a tour from the basement to the roof to show the sheer scale of the work needed to salvage a venue that has sat locked up and forgotten about for 24 years.

The decline since then has been sharp - we can only imagine the state it is in with huge holes in the side of the roof opening the building up to pigeons once again, and exposing it to the worst of the elements.

The building’s days are numbered - it’s as simple as that, but bringing it down will be a tricky operation as it butts on to flats, is next to businesses, and towers above the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade.

1 . Kirkcaldy's ABC Cinema A look down across the main cinema which is now a shell of its former glory. All the seats have been removed, which only shows the sheer size of the room - and how it could have bene an amazing live venue.

2 . Kirkcaldy's ABC Cinema Amid the rubble you can still see pieces of the old cinema - including these chairs and signage

3 . Kirkcaldy's ABC Cinema Generations of Fifers headed up these stairs from the ticket booth into the main cinema. Despite the decay, some of its original features still remain.