Kirkcaldy’s first Vegan Festival a huge success – huge turn out and vendors sell out
Fife Veg Fest took place at the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade on Sunday, and featured vegan food, drinks and treats as well as a creative space for craft and play, and holistic wellbeing Organised locally by Tony Perkins, Lea Cooper and Amy Guy with Amby-Stanyer-Hunter as its spokesperson, the day attracted people from across Fife and further afield - and plans are in hand to stage another event early in 2025.
Local businesses featured in the first Veg Fest including The Tiffin, Planted By Cali, Hughes Bakery, Ecobean, Bodylushious - and they ended the day with tables cleared of all foods and treats.
“It was jam packed from the moment the doors opened, “ said Amby. “We knew there was an interest in vegan food, but never expected the level of the turn out - it was incredible.
“We actually had to close early because virtually everything had either sold out or the vendors were running very low on stock. Everyone has been asking when the next one is going to be.” The day featured talks on vegan foods upstairs, while the main theatre was turned over to the food vendors, with the stage hosting craft and creative activities. The bar was also packed as visitors enjoyed the food bought from the stalls.
“All the vendors were over the moon with the response,” said Amby. “They said they’d never been at an event like that for many years. To get over 300 people through the doors for the very first event was fantastic.”
