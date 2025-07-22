One of Kirkcaldy’s historic pubs is calling time this weekend as owners put it on hold to focus on setting up a microbrewery.

The Harbour Bar isn’t closing for good, but this weekend will mark its last for some time as things change behind the scenes, three years to the day that Jon Stanley took the business over.

His plan was always to establish a working brewpub while running the bar which has hosted generations of drinkers - the pub dates from 1924, but the 19th century building was originally a ships’ chandlers. The Harbour Bar was run for over 30 years by the late Nick Bromfield who also had his own micro-brewery on the premises, and that is set to be the focus of Mr Stanley as he looks ahead.

He described the last three years as a huge challenge and “the impossible balance of setting up a working brewpub and maintain a community pub that caters for all.”

Jon Stanley, owner of the Harbour Bar, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

He said: “The night time economy over last 12 months and especially since the Spring means we have made the decision that we cannot develop both at the same time. We started with a five year plan for a working pub with a brewery, and we fully intend to stick to that plan. That means that for the next 18-24 months our priority will shift to developing the brewery that is long overdue.”

The Harbour Bar will remain licensed and become an events-only venue to build on the live music nights launched successfully by John Anaya in recent months, and when products are developed at the micro-brewery.

Added Mr Stanley: “The Harbour Bar hasn't gone but it needs to rest to allow the rest of the project to move forward. Running a small pub in the current economic climate has been hard. It has also been incredible fun and the long term potential for the brewpub remains ,but a while ago we decided that if the pub could not develop unaided while the brewery builds it would take time out until we are ready.”

He accepts there will be mixed views on the decision - a community buy out bid was made unsuccessfully three years ago - but believes it is the right move to make at the right time.

Kirkcaldy's Harbour Bar with owner, Jon Stanley (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“I have to put full time into my work and support the pub as it is. I have no problem doing that, but I can’t do it and do the brewery at the same time.

“The pub is growing and the music nights have done very well, but if it not at a point where it can support itself independently then we need to take time out for maybe 18-24 months and focus on the brewery, and when things are ready, we re-open.

“People see the pub but not what goes on in the background, and, at the end of the day, we want both projects to be sustainable. Sometimes that means putting one on hold. The next year or two is going to be tough for everyone in hospitality so if you are going to take time out then this is the time to do it.”