Kirkcaldy’s Ingolstadt links in focus at Town House meeting with German Consul General

Kirkcaldy’s long-standing friendship and links with Ingolstadt was underlined with a meeting at the Town House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christiane Hullmann, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, was welcomed by Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, who has just returned from the Lang Toun’s twin town.

They were joined by Councillors Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, plus Councillor Kathleen Leslie, education scrutiny convener,and Robert Main, chairman of Kirkcaldy-Ingolstadt Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss Cllr Cameron’s Ingolstadt visit and was also a forum for considering the potential of wider economic and education opportunities within the twinning arrangement and beyond.

Cllrs Ian Cameron, Altany Craik and Kathleen Leslie with Christiane Hullmann, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany (left) and Robert Main, chair of Kirkcaldy-Ingolstadt Association (right) (Pic: Submitted)

Cllr Cameron said: “We have a long-standing friendship and programme of exchange between the town and Ingolstadt and we are very keen to continue to build on this. The recently signed Kensington Treaty between the UK and German governments, emphasises the bonds of friendship and bilateral cooperation between our countries.”

“We would like to see wider opportunities for tourism, cultural exchanges, education and economic development between Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt. We also have a much-welcomed recent commitment to the town for funding from the UK Government.

“Meeting the Consul General of Germany was productive in allowing for us to also consider some wider scoping across Fife to further develop economic and cultural ties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Craik welcomed the meeting, adding: “Developing civic and economic cooperation between Fife and other regions is paramount in our relationship with Europe post Brexit and builds on the work of the past. The Kirkcaldy-Ingolstadt Association gives us a solid platform to build from.”

Cllr Leslie commented: “The success of the number of exchanges and cultural programmes is down to Robert’s time and commitment. I would like to now see further development of this through our schools.

“German is taught as a modern language in many of our schools and has a relatively good take up each year. However, I have long thought that to truly build on language learning there needs to be a lived experience that extends far beyond the classroom.”

“Ideally, I would like opportunities developed for pupils who are studying a language such as German to be able to spend time learning within a school in that country. This would allow young people to be fully immersed in learning not only a language but developing self-confidence, new relationships and experiencing a different culture, which in today’s political climate is needed more than ever.”