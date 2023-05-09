News you can trust since 1871
A total of 65 people came together in the Kings Live Lounge on Saturday to enjoy an afternoon tea and watch the coronation.

Kirkcaldy's King's Live Lounge venue for coronation celebrations

The Kings Live Lounge was the aptly named venue for some coronation day celebrations in Kirkcaldy.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 9th May 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:54 BST

Children’s entertainment and an afternoon tea were organised by the Linton Lane Centre to mark the occasion on Saturday. Although organised by the team at the community centre, the events themselves took place in The Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade.

Jamie the Jester and face painting were on the agenda for youngsters on Saturday morning, before 65 people attended to watch King Charles’ coronation on the big screen and to enjoy a special afternoon tea. Members of Stages Dance School, who regularly meet at the Linton Lane Centre, also entertained those who had gathered to share the landmark occasion.

Mandy Henderson, from the centre, said: “We had a lovely day with the Linton Lane Centre on tour for the King’s coronation.” She said 40 children had attended in the morning having “lots of fun” and leaving with goodie bags and packets of wildflowers to plant to commemorate the day. She said: “Sixty-five people attended the screening of the coronation and enjoyed an amazing afternoon tea from Hug a Mug and Kangus. Stages Dance School entertained and it was a very happy time celebrating the coronation. The red carpet was out and it felt fitting to be at The Kings on this special day.”

The event was funded through a £1500 award from the National Lottery’s Community Fund.

Jamie the Jester was part of the morning's entertainment for 40 children.

1. King's Coronation Kirkcaldy

Jamie the Jester was part of the morning's entertainment for 40 children. Photo: Contributed

As well as entertainment from Jamie the Jester there was face painting and goodie bags for the youngsters.

2. King's Coronation Kirkcaldy

As well as entertainment from Jamie the Jester there was face painting and goodie bags for the youngsters. Photo: Contributed

The coronation was screened for those attending the afternoon tea to watch together.

3. King's Coronation Kirkcaldy

The coronation was screened for those attending the afternoon tea to watch together. Photo: Contributed

Enjoying Jamie the Jester's performance.

4. King's Coronation Kirkcaldy

Enjoying Jamie the Jester's performance. Photo: Contributed

