Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre plea to missing film fans to back cinema screenings

It has screened a wide variety of films, from box office smash hits to cult classics, but some have not generated the audiences anticipated - despite ticket prices being significantly cheaper than any multiplex.

The Kings on the Esplanade brought cinema back to the Lang Toun in 2023 after smashing an online fundraising target to buy the equipment needed and cover licences fees. It has launched a Saturday morning film club for youngsters and families, and hosted full houses for box office hits such as Barbie, but it needs more people to back their support for a cinema in town by buying tickets.

“Everyone said they wanted a cinema, so we gave them one, but in reality it has not attracted the numbers we had hoped for,” said trustee and director, George Proudfoot. “We have kept prices low - just £5 - and screened a wide range of films. We have experimented with some genres and we will keep improving the offering we have - but we need people to support it.”

The Kings has screened a wide range of films on the big screen at the Esplanade (Pic: Submitted)

The Kings is experiencing the same problem affecting many venues as people no longer buy tickets in advance, and pick and choose their nights out. It is also looking at how it can get more eyes on its social media posts - it has 12,000 followers on Facebook – and it is committed to keeping the magic of the movies in town.

Added George: “This is a viable project here and we will keep it going. We can take a few hits while trying different films, but we have to find out what audiences want.”

In recent weeks, the Kings has screened Toy Story, Disney/Pixar’s Cars, A Star Is Born and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. On Sunday, May 12, it shows Orson Welles’ classic film Citizen Kane, from 2:00pm, while on Friday May 24 the big screen will spotlight Baby Driver, starring Kevin Spacey.

Cinema is one of the key strands in the Kings’ schedule which also includes live music, comedy, and cabaret, while the building is also home to artists on the upper floor.Added George: “We want to make the building viable through all of its elements; from live music to panto, to the rental of room space to artists and creatives, to the bar. It has so much going for it, and there is a lot of work being done to make it all happen. We have new signage at the front door, but we know some have said they did not know what was on here - we need to get that info to the whole market.

“We hope we when start to use the plaza outside the building that more people will be able to see what is happening and that will bring them through the door.”