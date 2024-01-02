Kirkcaldy's Linton Lane Centre hosts Christmas party for Ukraine guests thanks to church’s generosity

The long-standing community hub welcomed donations of cash and food donations from people in the community which supported gifts for local children, which were distributed in association with Kirkcaldy YMCA. No fewer than eight hampers from Colin Wallace, who runs the Love Kirkcaldy Facebook page, and they went to local families.Support also came from Frank and Ena at Second Chance Kennels who donated dog and cat food which is greatly appreciated by local people and Kirkcaldy Foodbank.