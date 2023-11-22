Kirkcaldy's Mercat Shopping Centre ready to welcome Santa for Christmas light switch on

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kirkcaldy as the town prepares for its first festive light celebration this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown to the big day is well and truly upon us.

Santa will arrive at the Mercat on Saturday afternoon, parading through the shopping centre waving to those who have gathered for the occasion. He’ll transform the centre bringing some Christmas sparkle as he switches on the centre’s Christmas lights, including the tree, before he makes his way to his grotto where he’ll be spending a fair bit of time meeting local boys and girls in the run up to December 25.

Everyone’s invited to come along and join in the festive fun. Santa will be at the High Street entrance of the shopping centre at 2.30pm to start the parade through the Mercat to his grotto.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa is heading back to the Mercat this weekend for the annual light switch on. Here he's pictured with Mrs Claus at last year's event. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the afternoon the Tullis Russell Mills Band will be entertaining shoppers with some popular festive tunes.

There’s plenty going on for shoppers as they soak up the festive atmosphere as the Mercat’s monthly market, featuring an array of artisan crafts, is also running throughout the day.

Following Saturday’s light switch on, Santa’s Grotto will be open for the festive season, giving young visitors the chance to meet with Santa ahead of the big day, have their photograph taken with him and receive a gift.

But the festive celebrations in the town centre don’t stop there. The High Street’s Christmas lights are to be switched on next weekend on Saturday, December 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These celebrations, which are being organised by Love Oor Lang Toun, will include a lantern parade on the High Street.

And there’s still time to get involved and create your own lantern for the occasion so you can join in the parade.

On Saturday, the third and final lantern making workshop will take place in the Mercat Shopping Centre with people able to drop in between 10am and 4pm. The team can be found next to Poundland and The Present Shop.

Workshops have also been taking place on the last two Saturdays with some stunning lanterns already created.

The free workshop is open to children of all ages – although they must be accompanied by an adult.