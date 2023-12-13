Kirkcaldy's Merry Poppins Centre calls for Christmas donations
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Merry Poppins Centre at Pentland Place is looking to spread some festive joy on Monday, December 18 between 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Before that though, the charity is appealing for donations of Christmas decorations for Santa's grotto and chocolate or gifts to be given to the children from Santa.
There is also a need for donations to the tombola and food and drinks are required to be offered refreshments. Alternatively, you can make a cash donation to the centre.
Stacey Precious, who runs the centre, said: “If you could generously help out with anything it really would mean the absolute world not only to us here at The Merry Poppins Centre but to our beautiful community and beyond”
The centre will host a number of activities on the day including, live musical and dancing performances, a Santa meet and greet and a bouncy castle.
Tickets for the Santa meet and greet are priced at £5 and can be purchased on the day.
Stacey said the event is one of many that the centre puts on in the community for those in need.
She said: “We are really looking forward to bringing the community together. The main focus of the charity is that it is there for the whole community. It is for those who are abled and those who are less abled, those in poverty, to help feed and clothe the hungry and to put on events for those who can join in without worrying about the stress of money.”