A Kirkcaldy charity is seeking donations of Christmas decorations, gifts and food and drinks as it hosts its annual Christmas funday next week.

The Merry Poppins Centre at Pentland Place is looking to spread some festive joy on Monday, December 18 between 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Before that though, the charity is appealing for donations of Christmas decorations for Santa's grotto and chocolate or gifts to be given to the children from Santa.

There is also a need for donations to the tombola and food and drinks are required to be offered refreshments. Alternatively, you can make a cash donation to the centre.

Stacey Precious, who runs the centre, said: “If you could generously help out with anything it really would mean the absolute world not only to us here at The Merry Poppins Centre but to our beautiful community and beyond”

The Merry Poppins Centre has asked for donations for its Christmas Fair (Pic: Submitted)

The centre will host a number of activities on the day including, live musical and dancing performances, a Santa meet and greet and a bouncy castle.

Tickets for the Santa meet and greet are priced at £5 and can be purchased on the day.

Stacey said the event is one of many that the centre puts on in the community for those in need.

