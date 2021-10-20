The hub, which is located in the grounds of the old Gallatown Bowling Club, is custom built to serve the people in the area for years to come and has also been future proofed to ensure sustainability.

Costing £700,000, the new hub boasts everything from classrooms to a fully functional commercial kitchen, meaning that it will not only be a place of learning and education but will also be able to generate its own income.

Liz Easton, YMCA Kirkcaldy general secretary, said: “We desperately needed a new space for the community, and after a successful Community Asset Transfer in 2018 we were able to buy the old bowling club in the Gallatown.

"We then had to find the money to make the new build happen so we applied for Lottery funding, and after they had visited the site and seen our plans, which they loved, we were given funding to start.

"Although we had Lottery funding, it wasn’t enough, so we applied for funding from The Robertson Trust and Fife Environmental Trust, as well as seeking support from local businesses such as Forbo Flooring Systems and Velux to help keep costs down to a minimum.”

The impressive building has been built to serve the community with the YM consulting locals on what they would like to be included in the building.

"We involved the community when we planned the building,” Liz said. “We tried to think about everyone who would use it and to make it as inclusive as possible.

"There are showers and a laundry room to help people who are homeless, or even if their washing machine breaks down.

"There is space for education and training, and a cafe area that can seat up to 70 people as well as a fully functioning commercial kitchen to cater for parties and functions.

"The hub will also offer space for one to one therapy sessions, and host numerous indoor and outdoor groups.

"It is all about supporting the local community and it shows that they are valued – I personally think that the YM has delivered everything that the community has asked for."

