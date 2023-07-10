Visitors are welcome at the historic building on Kirk Wynd on Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 4pm (last entry 3pm) throughout July, August and September. Marvel at the beautiful stained glass windows, browse the Adam Smith exhibition or climb the 15th century tower with one of the guides.

Rosemary Potter, from the Old Kirk Trust, said: “All are welcome to come and appreciate ‘history you can touch’ as the story of Kirkcaldy and its folk is told in the very walls of the church, in the historic graveyard and, spectacularly, in the panoramic views from the top of the tower for those who have a head for heights. There are activities for children including an information hunt round the church and stories to be told of the folk who once walked in the Old Kirk before us.”