Kirkcaldy's Pizza Hut branch raises over £1400 for charity with its popular £1 Large Pizza offer

The St Clair Street branch of Pizza Hut offered customers the chance to enjoy a large pepperoni or margherita pizza for just £1 last Wednesday in a bid to help local charity, The Cottage Family Centre.

And people from both near and far jumped at the chance to bag a bargain, while helping fundraise for the charity at the same time.

The offer was available throughout the day on Wednesday, and proved so popular that large queues formed outside the store.

People queued last Wednesday outside Pizza Hut on Kirkcaldy's St Clair Street to get a £1 pizza while supporting the Cottage Family Centre. (Pic: Pizza Hut Kirkcaldy)

It was non-stop for staff as the £1 pizza event saw the team sell 1075 large pizzas over the 11-hour period, whilst still processing the normal orders of the day.

As well as the cash from the pizzas going to the Cottage there were also collection buckets in store and some subsequent orders have been put towards the total, which is currently sitting at over £1400.

With some lengthy queues – some customers queued for three hours and got back in touch with the store the following day to say it was worth it – some neighbouring businesses also helped out.

Those in the queue were kept happy thanks to nearby shops Greens of Kirkcaldy and Subway, who provided items including free Fisher and Donaldson fudge donuts, coffee and subs.

The chance to grab a bargain - a large pizza for £1 - while helping charity at the same time was one many could not miss.

Eilidh Armour, operations manager for Pizza Hut Kirkcaldy, said: “We are delighted with the response to our £1 large pizza event. So far we have raised over £1400 for a fantastic local charity and the donations are still rolling. It was all hands on deck from the moment we opened with customers queuing up from 10.30am, but we thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

It was so busy on the day that the Pizza Hut team had to receive a care package of dough from another store to keep them going and meeting the demand.

In a post on Facebook, the team at the Cottage Family Centre have expressed their thanks to the pizza chain’s local branch for their fundraising.

The post said: “We want to give an absolutely massive shout out and thank you to the fantastic team at Pizza Hut - Kirkcaldy for what is an outstanding effort by each of them in their fundraising for us here at the Cottage.

The store has raised over £1400 for The Cottage Family Centre through its one-day initiative.

“We have been absolutely blown away by your kindness and support as your fundraising efforts not only enable us to support our children and families throughout the year, but also gives families and individuals on a low income the opportunity to enjoy a treat too.

“We are also blown away by the turn out for this event, once again our community has got behind us and no words will ever be enough to thank you all enough, we really appreciate all your support.”