The Postings will be torn down to make way for the site to be redeveloped.

The centre hit the headlines when it was put up for auction with a £1 price tag by its former owners Columbia Threadneedle in 2019.

It was bought by investor Tahir Ali at auction for just over £300,000 and re-branded the Kirkcaldy Centre in a bid to breathe new life into it.

The boarded up entrance to the Kirkcaldy Centre, formerly The Postings Shopping Centre, which is now empty

But the doors finally closed in summer 2021 after the last tenants, Farmfoods and Lloyds Chemist moved out.

Since then the building has been vandalised and broken-into, resulting in it being secured with corrugated metal sheets, and one entrance bricked up.

Talks have been taking place for some time between Mr Ali and Fife Council over the next steps for the huge site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tahir Ali of Wakefield based Evergold Property - new owners of The Postings which will be renamed The Kirkcaldy Centre. Picture from Tahir Ali

At today’s meeting of the local authority’s cabinet committee, councillors went into private session to discuss its re-development potential, and how to handle the 84-year lease it has on the car park above The Postings - a deal that costs £70,000 per annum.

Councillors gave the green light to support redevelopment after reaching a provisional agreement with Mr Ali.

Over the next 12 months, subject to necessary planning approval and consents being given, the semi-derelict, empty building will be demolished, creating space for development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, welcomed the news.

He said, “This is great news for Kirkcaldy. The shopping centre is now 40 years old and has been declining over recent years.

“Despite the Kirkcaldy Centre being bought over in 2019, a rebranding exercise and efforts to market the vacant units, the remaining occupiers have left, and the centre is now completely vacant and has been closed by the owner.

“By demolishing and clearing this site, it provides a fantastic redevelopment opportunity that could bring a much-welcomed boost to the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also complements the rest of the regeneration work going on in the town centre and helps reduce the number of derelict buildings in the town.

“I look forward to this prime location coming back to life.”

Mr Ali, who also owns a number of buildings on the High Street adjacent to the Postings, has been in talks with the local authority during lockdown.

He said: “Replacing the now derelict former shopping centre will provide a significant boost to the vibrancy of this part of town.

Advertisement Hide Ad