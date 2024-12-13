Kirkcaldy’s ‘ugly sister’ multi-storey car parks up for sale to developers

Kirkcaldy’s eyesore multi-storey car parks are being actively marketed for sale, councillors have been told.

They are being touted as a prime development opportunity on the town’s waterfront which has seen significant investment in recent years.

The Thistle Street and Esplanade multi-storey car parks have long been unloved eyesores - they have been dubbed the ‘ugly sisters’ of the Lang Toun - and Thistle Street facility has sat empty since it was closed in October 2022.

At this week’s full Fife Fife Council meeting it was revealed that the sites are now “being actively marketed for sale” after failing to secure funding to demolish them a year after councillors decided they had to come down.

The unloved Esplanade multi-storey car park (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Councillor Rod Kavanagh (SNP, Kirkcaldy East) questioned the lack of progress to date.

He was told that despite a continued lack of funding available, the council is now “actively marketing” the sites to developers, with Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning adding: “While officers have diligently sought funding for the demolition, none has been identified at this stage. However, we can announce that we are moving forward with the marketing of both car parks based on a design and development framework led by the planning service.”

He added: “Marketing agents have been appointed and the development opportunity is now being actively marketed for sale.”

The active advertisement on EG Property Link website currently lists the 1.24 acre site as a “waterfront and town centre regeneration opportunity comprising two adjacent, multi-storey car parks with fine views over the estuary”.

The now closed Thistle Street car park (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The listing states: “There is potential for mixed uses including residential, retail and/or business, and there may also be an opportunity to include the adjacent 0.67 acre cleared site of the former swimming pool, subject to agreement with the head-tenant.”

According to Cllr Cavanagh, the car parks have been earmarked for redevelopment as part of a three phase seafront and Esplanade regeneration project since 2015. He said the project was aimed at finding alternatives to the dual carriageway on the esplanade and making the waterfront more accessible to people from the High Street. The underused car parks and the adjacent former swimming pool were all considered as part of those seafront barriers to be addressed.

In 2023, the council agreed to decommission bothj demolish and clear the sites, develop a surface level car park developed on the footprint of Thistle Street site and make the Esplanade site available for re-development.

“What progress has been made?” Cllr Cavanagh asked.

He added: “Phase one and three are long complete with phase two on hold pending the outcome of the future of the Esplanade and Thistle Street car parks. The people of Kirkcaldy have waited nine years. How much more time does the coalition need?”

Cllr Craik clarified that the council has obtained an estimated cost for the demolition works, but no funding has been identified to get the job done. He said the that changes to dual carriageway had already made a “big difference” to the people of Kirkcaldy and their access to the Promenade.

Council Leader and local Kirkcaldy representative David Ross (Labour) added: “As Kirkcaldy councillor, I would like to see faster and more progress on it, but I recognise that resources are limited.”