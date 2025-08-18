Kirkcaldy’s unloved ugly sister multi-storey carparks one step close to demolition

The first steps to tearing down Kirkcaldy town centre’s ugly sister multi-storey car parks are underway.

The Esplanade and Thistle Street facilities have been fenced off by contractors, BAM Construction, before demolition work gets underway in earnest later this year to remove two long-standing eyesores from the landscape, and open up a significant development landscape.

The contractor has also opened a base in the former Miss Maude’s cafe in the Mercat Shopping Centre - the first time the premises have been used in more than a decade. It will act as its meeting space and accommodation hub for the duration of the works.

The car parks have occupied a prominent position on Kirkcaldy's waterfront for decades, but are dated and at the end of their viable lifespan. The latest moves mark the first signs of movement since the Esplanade car park was formally closed in May.The adjacent Thistle Street multi-storey car park has sat empty since its gates closed in October 2022 after dwindling numbers of users - the Esplanade car park's average occupancy in 2024 was just 7.6% with all bar the ground and first floor rarely used.

Demolition work could start later this year (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Paul Gallacher, programme manager explained: "Work on the project is scheduled to begin on September 1. In preparation, utility diversion works by SGN and SPEN are still to be completed. Structural demolition is planned to start on December 1.”

Plans to raze the two buildings - widely regarded as eyesores and un-loved by many - have been in the pipeline for months.

The first steps in the planning process came in April when an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion was lodged ahead of a full planning application.

In May, survey work got underway to determine how the buildings can be safely demolished.

Kirkcaldy Esplanade multi-storey carpark (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Demolition will allow the council to dispose of the site on the open market to secure a high-quality mixed use residential and commercial development, supporting the regeneration of the waterfront and wider Kirkcaldy town centre - projects which could sit at the heart of the masterplan for the town’s multi-million £ UK Government funding, announced recently.

Demolition could be completed by November 2026.