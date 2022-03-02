The request to turn the string of lights yellow and blue was made at the start of this week by Kirkcaldy central Labour councillor, Alistair Cameron.

He contacted Fife Council’s town centre development team to see if the night-time lights, which run along the stretch opposite the Live Lounge at the Kings Theatre, could be changed to the colours of the Ukraine flag and his request was given the go-ahead with the lights changing last night (Tuesday).

Cllr Cameron said: “I asked Councillor Neil Crooks at the weekend for permission to put the request in, which he agreed to.

Kirkcaldy’s waterfront has been illuminated in the colour’s of Ukraine’s flag – yellow and blue – to show support for the nation following the Russian invasion.

"I then approached Andrew Walker from the development team, and he was able to put the request through for me to the company which installed the lights.

"Towns and venues across Scotland are showing their support, and we certainly would want to join in to show our support for Ukrainians living in Fife.

"It is a small gesture but it is something which is symbolic in how we feel.”

Meanwhile, Conservative councillor for Burntisland, Kinghorn and western Kirkcaldy, Kathleen Leslie, has organised two drop-off points for anyone want to hand in donations as part of the Ukrainian refugee aid appeal.

She said there is a box for donations of toiletries at the door of Kinghorn Community Centre.

And today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) and next Wednesday and Thursday, from 4.00pm onwards, people can donate toiletries at the Philp Hall in Links Street, Kirkcaldy. The collections will be handed over to Acorn Aid, Scotland.

Kirkcaldy Central councillor Alistair Cameron. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Cllr Leslie said: “We have all seen the devastating scenes from Ukraine on our screens this past week.

“Donations are one way we can help. There is a huge refugee crisis in the countries bordering Ukraine, people are arriving with nothing but the clothes they are wearing. I am asking for donations of toiletries which will be collected and passed to Acorn Aid, Scotland who have done fantastic work to assist in previous conflicts.

"We can all do a little to help and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people."

Burntisland, Kinghorn and western Kirkcaldy councillor Kathleen Leslie. Pic: George McLuskie.

