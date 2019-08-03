Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy announces closure

The doors have closed to one of Kirkcaldy’s best known nightclubs.

Kitty’s announced they were calling time on the venue last night (Saturday).

They have yet to decide their next steps.

That could be a major refurbishment or a possible sale of the venue.

The news was broken on their Facebook page with a thank you to all who have poured through its doors.

In its heyday, queues to get in stretched as far back as Wemyssfield petrol station, and the mix of live bands and the music of DJ Jimmy D were a constant in people’s weekends.

Built into the old Post Office on the corner of Hunter Street it had a hotel – the Auld Post Hotel – and Thunder Road bar and diner which later became Candy.

It was owned by Remo Macocia and then Mario Caira whose family’s links to the Lang Toun’s entertainments scene stretch back across the decades.

It has played host to countless celebrities making personal appearances, including Katie Price, Wagner, and many reality TV stars.

A statement posted on Kitty’s Facebook page said: “Tonight we open Kittys front door for the last time.

“We would like to thank every single one of you who have come in over the years.

“For now, it’s the end of an era whilst we decide if our new chapter is to sell the club or re-fit.”

The strip club, Sin, remains open as normal.