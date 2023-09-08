Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision comes less than a week after fire destroyed the landmark B-listed building on the corner of Hunter Street. Demolition is expected to start as soon as possible.

Nigel Kerr, head of protective services at Fife Council, said: “Engineers have confirmed that the former Kitty’s nightclub building poses an immediate danger to the public. The building is unstable, so cordons remain in place and there’s security on site. The whole building will have to be demolished. It’s unfortunate that we won’t be able to save any part of it, but it’s simply not viable. Our priority must be public safety and the needs of the local residents and businesses. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said work would start as soon as possible, but it was a complex site which Scottish Gas needs access and time to make safe. Timescales to tear down the remaining outer wall - which some councillors had hoped could be saved - will be issued in due course.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extensive damage is evident from this drone image of the former Kitty's nightclub (Pic: Fife Council)

Some restrictions remain in place with the town centre site fenced off. Access to Hunter Street is limited, but business there remain open.Added Mr Kerr: “There is a team continuing to support the residents and traders affected by the cordon. We know this building is part of Kirkcaldy’s heritage and we’ll all be sad to see it go. We’ll do what we can to salvage small parts of the building that have historic value for the community.”

Six crews were dispatched by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service from stations across Fife to the scene on Sunday afternoon, and some remained there for 15 hours. Thick black smoke which billowed out of the shattered roof could be seen across town - from Seafield beach to the very top of Bennochy Road.

Over 100 spectators gathered across the Town Square and outside the bus station to witness the devastating scenes. Some residents were also evacuated as a precautions as fire crews tackled the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the third fire to hit the empty building in the heart of the town. Kitty’s, owned by Kingdom Hotels, closed in 2019 and in December, Hunter Street Properties was given permission by Fife Council to convert the former nightclub and adjacent bar into a total of 19 flats.

The developer has been in discussions with the building’s owner to try to deliver the project, but rising costs saw it put all plans on hold, and the building was recently put back on the market by property consultants, Falconer, recently. The planning application for re-development was also formally withdrawn.