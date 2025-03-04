A team of knitters is returning to the Victoria Hospital to keep raising funds for our Maggie’s Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Made for Maggie’s Fife’ team had a stall at the hospital until the pandemic struck, but it is now back on the back of another hugely successful year which saw it raise an incredible £15,175 in 2024 through sales of quality homemade knitted goods, with all proceeds going directly to support the centre in Kirkcaldy.

‘Made for Maggie’s Fife’ has been running since 2014 and started from an idea to sell a few knitted baby items to raise funds for Maggie’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When lockdown happened, the group had to find alternative ways of selling their items, but will now be based in front of Costa on the first Tuesday of every month throughout this year.

The ‘Made for Maggie’s Fife’ team (Pic: Submitted)

It can also be found at the Kingsgate Small Business Market, which takes place once a month in Dunfermline, while direct purchases can be arranged through its Facebook page ‘Made for Maggie’s Fife.’

The team often creates seasonal items and is now focusing on Easter offerings, and would be very grateful for any donation of wrapped chocolate eggs - or other similar chocolates - to help. They can be dropped into the centre.

Lynne Napier said: “Our small group of volunteers would like to say a huge thank you to each and every person who supported our fundraising efforts in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have raised such a great amount in support of Maggie’s Fife. We truly appreciate all our kind knitters and crafters who keep us well stocked with a wonderful selection of baby cardigans, hats, mitts, booties, and blankets etc. We are delighted to be back in the hospital again and it has been wonderful to see some familiar faces. We look forward to engaging with new customers throughout the year.”

The knitters’ efforts were also applauded by the team at the cancer care centre.

Natalie Fairfoul, fundraising organiser said: “We are so grateful to Lynne and her incredible team for their hard work and dedication over the years. ‘Made for Maggie’s Fife’ really does play a big role in allowing us to remain to be here for those with cancer, and their families, in our community and I’d like to thank everyone involved, from stall volunteers, knitters, vendors and customers, for supporting this wonderful enterprise”.

The ‘Made for Maggie’s Fife’ team can be found at the Victoria Hospital on the first Tuesday of every month and at the Small Business Market in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline, on the following dates: April 4-5, May 2-3, May 31-June 2; June 6-7, July 4-5, August 1-2 and 29-30, October 3-5, and 31st-November 2, and November 24 to December 24