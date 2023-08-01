Ky-One: biggest dance event ever in Kirkcaldy unveiled for town landmark

Ky-One is scheduled to take place at the Town Square on Saturday September 2 - and is set to be an eight hour spectacle.

It aims to give local fans something to look forward, and bring people into the town to help support local businesses.

Ky-One was launched by DJ Lewis Montague after he teamed up with lifelong friend, Ross Brown, who runs I-Scaff which supplied the staging for his last two events at Society.

The Town Square in Kirkcaldy is the setting for the major dance music event (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Lewis said: “We wanted to do something huge for the town to pull in visitors and help boost local business economy. I chose the location as it is the heart of the town. I've run two events before and always wanted to grow into a Town Square event.”

“Fife Council has been fantastic in supporting us. We were looking at pay on the door, but a ticket option may be required due the huge response we have had.”

The event is about giving local DJs a platform to showcase their talents, and giving people a great night out on their own doorstep - and it is billed as the biggest dance event the Lang Toun has ever seen. It could attract up to 1500 people round a festival sized stage featuring multiple DJs , and is set to run from 1:00-pm to 9:00pm. The plans also include a food court and bars.

Initial response, said Lewis, has been outstanding after months of planning behind the scenes.

"Ky-One is all about giving local talent a stage and not charging a fortune for people to have good time right on their doorstep. We have more announcements to come including the full lineup, local food stalls, table package deals and much more.”