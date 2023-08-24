News you can trust since 1871
Ky-One: new date for biggest dance event ever in Kirkcaldy at town landmark

A new date has been announced for the biggest dance event Kirkcaldy has ever seen – and it goes ahead at a town landmark.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 08:16 BST

Ky-One has moved from its original date on Saturday, September 2 to Saturday, October 7 in the Town Square - and the eight hour spectacle could attract up to 1500 people.

It aims to give local dance music fans something to look forward, and bring people into the town to help support local businesses.

Ky-One was launched by DJ Lewis Montague after he teamed up with lifelong friend, Ross Brown, who runs I-Scaff which supplied the staging for his last two events at Society.

The dance event has a new date for the Town Square (Pic: Fife Free Press)
With the date now set in stone,l they are beginning work on putting together the major event which will feature a festival size stage and sound for multiple DJs to perform on. There will also be custom made outdoor bars, a food court and toilet facilities.

Lewis said: “After some complications we are delighted to announce this is going ahead, not on the date we had hoped for, but in good Scottish fashion – we can dance anywhere, anytime!”

Lewis said he wanted to stage the event and do “something huge for the town” to pull in visitors and help boost local business economy.

" I chose the location as it is the heart of the town. I've run two events before and always wanted to grow into a Town Square event. Fife Council has been fantastic in supporting us. We were looking at pay on the door, but a ticket option may be required due the huge response we have had.”

The event is about giving local DJs a platform to showcase their talents, and giving people a great night out on their own doorstep - and it is billed as the biggest dance event the Lang Toun has ever seen. It is set to run from 1:00-pm to 9:30pm.

"Ky-One is all about giving local talent a stage and not charging a fortune for people to have good time right on their doorstep. We have more announcements to come including the full lineup, local food stalls, table package deals and much more.”

In 2022, Lewis organised a similar event across six venues in the town which featured over 50 DJs in a bid to help the industry following the tough times of the pandemic.

