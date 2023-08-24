From my toddler perspective, it was a big place with many traders including Sheena’s where all the older girls and Mum went for their haircuts. Here in this community of Kirkcaldy, I found Templehall Library where I borrowed my first ever book and the vinyl shop, where I bought my first ever vinyl single by Swing out Sister. The memories are familiar, nostalgic and give me the warm fuzzies.

So, when I heard FASS Adapt was introducing the KY2 Club at Templehall Community Centre every Wednesday between 1:000pm and 3:00pm, I was intrigued.

Louise Frame, a trainee counsellor and outreach worker for Adapt and the clubs, and Jamie Steele, a specialist community and recovery navigator are enthusiastic and earnest as they share the success of the KY8 club in Levenmouth - a space offering a one-stop shop to get folk into services rapidly - which started because of the number of drug deaths in the area.

The KY2 Club team and a poster prompting the service (Pic: Lisa May Young)

The KY2 Club is being introduced to reduce the number of near fatal overdoses which have doubled over the last 10 years in Kirkcaldy. The team includes Dale McAuliffe, Carole Sadler and Shauna Barrie with Kari Imrie at the helm providing a much-needed hub in the community.

Jamie describes KY2 as offering a “wraparound service” where people seeking to reduce their drug use can come along to get a prescription, get on top of their finances and debts, get help with their mental wellbeing, access food services and the team can keep in touch with them until they get into service, “people can come in and feel a bit safer about a lot of areas in their life and no one is going to get turned away at the door,”.

Louise details it as “planting seeds, its knowing KY2 is there if somebody needs us, they may hear of someone else getting help and it might encourage them to come along,”

Louise and Jamie are enthusiastic as speak of offering a safe space “for an hour, it might just make life better for someone. When life gets that much better it can grow, you just need that wee bit of hope,”.

When I ask about the Kirkcaldy community, KY2 are encouraging local folk to “spread the word” and are throwing open the doors to local makers, creatives and enthusiastic supporters who may wish to share a skill with the group.

At the open day, Shauna, part of the KY2 team, who has lived experience and is now a counsellor herself said, “when you use, you lose connection. Here, we offer re-connection”. Personally, I think it’s more than that, Shauna is a brave soul and an example of the fortitude the Adapt team are witnessing from Fifers on a momentous scale. Asking for help is a brave step and anyone crossing the door to KY2 will be welcomed with open arms.

Now, in 2023, that gives me the warm fuzzies.

You can find out more by contacting Adapt on 0159 2321321 or attending any of the clubs or outreaches. https://www.fassaction.org.uk/adapt-home/