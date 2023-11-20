Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer grabs coffee at Kirkcaldy cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sir Kier Starmer popped into a local coffee shop in Kirkcaldy last Thursday for a welcome break on his journey north to Aberdeen .

He enjoyed a gourmet coffee and fresh homemade scone and was happy to chat to staff and locals at The Teahouse Coffeeshop, aptly located in the John Smith Business Park. Here he is pictured with proprietor Yue Zou who said he was "absolutely lovely."