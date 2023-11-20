News you can trust since 1871
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer grabs coffee at Kirkcaldy cafe

Sir Kier Starmer popped into The Teahouse Coffeeshop for a cup of gourmet coffee
By Ryan CatignaniContributor
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Sir Kier Starmer popped into a local coffee shop in Kirkcaldy last Thursday for a welcome break on his journey north to Aberdeen.

He enjoyed a gourmet coffee and fresh homemade scone and was happy to chat to staff and locals at The Teahouse Coffeeshop, aptly located in the John Smith Business Park. Here he is pictured with proprietor Yue Zou who said he was "absolutely lovely."

