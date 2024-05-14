Lace up your boots for Lomond Hills challenge to raise vital funds for Maggie’s Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifers have been urged to lace up their hiking boots for a fundraising walk for our Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre.

Maggie’s Fife is bringing its Lomond Hills 4 Peaks Challennmge back on Saturday, August 31 - a one-day challenge that will span some 12.6 miles of walking. Last year’s event raised over £16,000 for the Kirkcaldy-based centre

The circular route takes on not one, but all four hills that make up the Lomond’s; East Lomond, West Lomond, Bishop Hill and Munduff Hill, which adds a different challenge even for those who might consider themselves familiar with the area.

The one-day challenge will be led by a qualified mountain leader, and will follow a mixture of tracks and surfaced and trodden hill paths. Walkers will gain a total ascent of 2460ft across the duration of the route and experience stunning views across Fife and far beyond.

Fundraisers who took part in the 2023 Lomond Hills walk (Pic: Maggie's Fife)

Although there are a few technical and short steep sections, the route is suitable for walkers of all experience levels, and there are options to take more forgiving paths in certain sections. Participants can also bring their dogs if they wish, as long as they are kept on a lead throughout.

The event is sponsored by long time Maggie’s supporters, Smith Anderson Group. Registration is £25 and Maggie’s asks that you aim to raise £300. Sign up at bit.ly/maggiesfife4peakschallenge

Natalie Fairfoul, centre fundraising organiser at Maggie’s Fife said – “We’re delighted to have found such a great Fife based challenge that is suitable for those who are newer to walking, or consider themselves more casual walkers, but also a decent challenge to those with a bit more experience too.

We can’t wait to get back on the hills to do it all again this summer and are hopeful that many more people will sign up and help us raise funds to support those in our community with cancer.”