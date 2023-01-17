News you can trust since 1871
Lament For Sheku Bayoh to be screened at Fife cinema for first time

A Fife cinema is set to screen a play inspired by the death of Sheku Bayah in police custody more than seven years ago.

By Allan Crow
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 12:30pm

Lament For Sheku Bayoh was first performed on stage at the 2019 Edinburgh International Festival.

A recorded version is being screened at the Kino Cinema, Leven, on Tuesday, January 17 and 24.

Written by Hannah Lavery, it is billed as an artistic response to Mr Bayoh’s death which is now the subject of a rare independent public inquiry. It was set up to examine the events surrounding his death after being restrained on Hayfield Road in the Lang Toun on May 3, 2015, the subsequent investigation and whether race was a factor.

A scene from Lament For Sheku Bayoh (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)
It sparked a long-running campaign led by his family to get answers.

Lament For Sheku Bayoh asks the question, is Scotland really a safe place?

A recorded version of the production will be screened in the Leven Cinema and also the Cameo in Edinburgh.

