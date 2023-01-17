Lament For Sheku Bayoh was first performed on stage at the 2019 Edinburgh International Festival.

A recorded version is being screened at the Kino Cinema, Leven, on Tuesday, January 17 and 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written by Hannah Lavery, it is billed as an artistic response to Mr Bayoh’s death which is now the subject of a rare independent public inquiry. It was set up to examine the events surrounding his death after being restrained on Hayfield Road in the Lang Toun on May 3, 2015, the subsequent investigation and whether race was a factor.

A scene from Lament For Sheku Bayoh (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

It sparked a long-running campaign led by his family to get answers.

Lament For Sheku Bayoh asks the question, is Scotland really a safe place?

Advertisement Hide Ad