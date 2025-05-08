Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It started out with one member of staff in a small office in Commercial Street in Kirkcaldy. Thirty years on, Fife Carers Centre supports some 2500 new contracts every year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A series of events were held to mark the special anniversary of an organisation which has become a key point of contact for carers to ensure they are recognised, valued, and empowered to live well while caring for others.

Founded in June 1995 with just one part-time member of staff, the centre was created to develop greater recognition and support for unpaid carers across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As demand for support quickly grew, a partnership between The Princess Royal Trust for Carers, NHS Fife, and Fife Council enabled the establishment of a dedicated carers centre. A small office in Commercial Street became home to a staff team of four who began delivering vital information, advice, and practical support to carers.

Anniversary events to mark 30 years of Fife Carers Centre which was founded in June 1995 (Pics: Submitted)

Over the years, the centre has significantly, moving into larger premises in 2007 and increasing its capacity to respond to the needs of the local caring population.

Today, Fife Carers Centre employs 25 staff and supports around 2,500 new carer contacts every year. In 2024 alone, it had 23,713 interactions with carers, supported carers to access over £2 million in welfare benefits and grants, and delivered 324 group sessions — offering both peer connection and support.

Celebrating three decades of help saw a special lunch take place with plenty of cake and conversation. IT was followed by a gathering of external partners and colleagues from across health, social care, and the third sector - and a chance to reflect on collaborative working and raise awareness of the vital role unpaid carers play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One carer, Peter, who has been supported by the centre for many years, commented:

"The staff here are incredible. I don't know where I would be without them. So often unpaid carers are looked past and forgotten, but not here. I know I can get the support, information, and advice I need, and there’s always a friendly face to have a chat with."

Wendy Chamberlain MP, and a board member, also paid tribute.

“It’s great to be here celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Fife Carers Centre,” she said. “It is such an important part of the community, and the work it does is absolutely incredible - it has supported thousands of carers since opening in 1995 and I know it will continue to support many more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Carers Centre remains committed to ensuring that adult unpaid carers throughout Fife are valued, recognised, and supported, enabling them to enjoy a good quality of life that is not compromised by their caring responsibilities.

It strives to promote equity, ensuring that every adult carer has fair access to the resources, opportunities, and support they need, regardless of their individual circumstances or background.

As it celebrates 30 years of making a difference, it looks forward to building on this legacy — ensuring that no carer in Fife feels alone, unseen, or unsupported.