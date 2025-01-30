Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife’s sight loss charity, Seescape is celebrating 160 years of transforming lives with a packed programme of events throughout 2025.

Seescape, formerly known as Fife Society For he Blind, was based in Kirkcaldy for generations before moving to its new headquarters in Glenrothes.

The anniversary - a key milestone for the charity - will celebrate its achievements and the vital role it plays in helping people affected by sight loss live their lives to the full. These include fundraising challenges, special events and exhibitions and a new history of Seescape.

The charity supports more than 3500 people every year across Fife.

A image from the archives of Seescape (pic: Seescape)

It also provides social opportunities, community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub to give information on the latest support and technologies available.

Lesley Carcary, chief executive said: “Throughout 2025, we are celebrating the achievements of the past and looking forward to the future. Seescape has been here for people of Fife affected by sight loss for 160 years, and our work has played a vital role in helping people to work and study, socialise and support people’s health and wellbeing.

“We are very proud of our work to empower communities, provide local services and support, and help people live independently and improve their financial outcomes.

“We have played an important role in the lives of people in Fife who are affected by sight loss. These include former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and paralympic climber Garry Morrison.

“Our work depends on the people who give up their time to volunteer for us, and those who make donations and fundraise to support out work. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supports us, and we look forward to celebrating with you.”

The society was founded in 1865 as the Fife and Kinross Society for Teaching the Blind to Read in Their Own Homes and it has grown steadily over the course of the century to reach more and more people.

In the 1890s, Sir Michael Barker Nairn became president of the society – sparking a 90-year association with the family.

The charity expanded significantly in the wake of the First World War because of injuries sustained by soldiers returning from the frontline. Many had eye damage from gas attacks. It moved to new premises in Kirkcaldy, and expanded its services to include optometry and help applying for pensions and developing workplace skills. The 1920s saw a new centre open in Dunfermline, and new premises were purchased in the Lang Toun.

The 1930s saw the charity purchase its first talking book machines and the invention of a square handwriting frame so blind people could read and write without the Braille system.

A new rehabilitation centre opened at Townsend Place in Kirkcaldy 1985 which was its base until a 2018 re-branding saw it become Seescape and move to new offices in Glenrothes.