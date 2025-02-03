Landmark anniversary for Fife woman who saved her mum’s life with a defibrillator

A woman who saved her mum’s life with a defibrillator is celebrating a landmark anniversary with her.

It was 10 years ago that Emma Scott used one of East Neuk First Responders Public Access Defibrillators to save the life of her mum, Doreen.

But, little did she know at the time that she possibly had saved her own life and that of seven members of her family, as it was discovered Doreen’s cardiac arrest was caused by a genetic heart rhythm problem.

Now they know about it, Emma and her family who are affected can manage this problem - had Doreen not survived, the link may have gone undetected.

Last week, current team members, Gillian Duncan and Fiona Corps, dropped in to see them to mark the special anniversary.

Emma said yesterday” I can’t thank East Neuk First Responders enough. They have given us another fantastic 10 years with our mum.”

Gillian Duncan Co-ordinator of the responders’ charity added: “Every second counts during cardiac arrest. Sadly even ambulance service community first responders can very rarely save people without quick action having been taken by those bystanders at the incident.” She added: “If someone is unresponsive, phone 999, start CPR and use a defib if available, as quickly as possible.”

Willie Rennie MSP who was in the East Neuk also popped in to meet Emma and Doreen and hear their amazing life saving story.