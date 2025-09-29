Landmark anniversary for greengrocer at heart of Fife town’s High Street

A greengrocer which has become an integral part of its town High Street celebrating a decade in business.

And, to mark the occasion, Macauley’s Fruit and Veg Merchant, has released a special coffee in collaboration with Unorthodox Roasters.

Since opening in 2015, it has become a cornerstone of the Burntisland food scene, offering a wide range of restaurant quality fruits, vegetables, and speciality goods while prioritising support for local growers and independent startups.

The business has grown from a small family-run shop into a thriving hub for fresh, seasonal food, all thanks to the loyal support of its customers.

Ross Macauley, owner of Macauley’s Fruit and Veg Merchant, Burntisland (Pic: Submitted)

"It's been an incredible journey, and we are so grateful to our community for ten years of support" said owner Ross Macauley. “Growth has been slow and steady.

“From running the shop myself in 2015, unable to afford any help, to saving for a shop refit, recruiting a team and most recently restoring the shopfront.”

And he remains a champion of the High Street.

"All we hear nationally is about the decline of the High Street, but every week we welcome people from across Fife to Burntisland which now boasts a thriving selection of independent food businesses on its High Street. I’m really proud to be part of it all and will never tire of finding me and my customers food worth raving about.”

In honour of the milestone, Macauley’s has worked with a local roaster to create 'Fruit Loop - a unique coffee with notes of plum, orange and fudge and is available in-store.