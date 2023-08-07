It will launch from Harland & Wolff’s yard in Methil and be taken by sea to Cory’s lighterage site on the banks of the River Thames.

The barge, made for waste management and recycling business Cory, is the first to be built at the yard in Fife since 1856. It will join Cory’s existing fleet of tugs and barges which are used to transport recyclable and non-recyclable waste via a series of river-based transfer stations across London.

The project has kept 115 people in active work at the Methil facility and enabled further employment, bringing the workforce up to around 150 people. Around 15 year one and year two apprentices have also been able to work on this project, providing them with essential shipbuilding experience at an early stage of their careers.

The barge is set to launch at the Fife yard (Pic: John Gilchrist)

Cory placed an initial order of 11 barges with Harland & Wolff in June 2022 worth £8.5 million. It then entered into a second contract for a further 12 barges, taking the contract total to £18.1 million.

The contract enabled the resurgence of shipbuilding skills at the Methil site since the Santiago was completed in the 19th century. It was a 455-ton barque, built for the Liverpool shipping company, Balfour Williamson, and sailed mainly between Liverpool and Chile, but also to Australia. The remnants of its hull lay in a ships' graveyard in South Australia, but part of the central section collapsed in January.

Matt Smith, general manager of Harland & Wolff (Methil) said: "We were delighted to welcome the Cory barge fabrication project into the Methil yard.

“Whilst many of the shipbuilding skills that are required still exist in the yard, this is the first time since 1856 that we have actually seen shipbuilding occur in this yard. The completion of the first barge is a milestone in this yard’s new journey and demonstrates the strength and versatility of skill that exists in the Methil workforce.”