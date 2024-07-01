Landmark as Kirkcaldy gaming group gains charitable status to create 'positive, inclusive' environment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kirkcaldy-based gaming group has achieved charitable status - as it looks to provide a “positive and inclusive” environment.

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society has announced that it has officially gained charity status, marking a significant milestone in its mission to promote gaming as a positive and inclusive activity within the community.

The gaming society, which operates out of the Hive LGBT+ Hub on Whytecauseway has been operating since 2023 and offers a range of activities and events designed to bring people together through a shared love of gaming.

With a focus on inclusivity, education, and mental wellbeing, Kirkcaldy Gaming Society said it looks to create a welcoming environment for all gamers.

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society has announced that it has been awarded charitable status (Pic: Submitted)

The new status as a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) will enable it to expand its outreach and enhance its efforts in providing a safe and welcoming environment for gamers of all ages and backgrounds.

Nik Balson, who chairs the group, said that charitable status will allow the group to develop more opportunities for people to discover gaming.

He said: “Achieving charity status is a tremendous honour for KGS. This recognition allows us to further our mission of bringing people together through the love of gaming. We are excited about the opportunities this presents to enhance our community programmes and support more individuals in discovering the benefits of gaming.”

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society invites the community to join in celebrating this achievement and to participate in upcoming events and activities. For more information about the society’s programmes, events, and how to get involved, please visit www.kirkcaldygamingsociety.co.uk/

With this recognition, the society aims to foster a sense of community, develop educational programmes, and support mental health through the positive impacts of gaming. It is also hoped that the status will also open up further funding opportunities for the group.