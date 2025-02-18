Landmark day as Fife couples mark 60 and 65 years of wedded bliss

Two Fife couples have celebrated landmark anniversaries.

Kirkcaldy couple Kathy and Dave Robb recently celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary. - while Charles and Winifred Cameron from Burntisland marked 65 years together. The occasions were marked with presentations from Fife Council and the Fife Liutenancy.

Mr and Mrs Robb were married on Wednesday, February 17, 1965 at St Peter’s Church, Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy followed by a reception for family and friends at Anthony’s Hotel. Kathy worked as a florist at the time for local firm Robert Gibb Florists, while Dave worked for the local printing firm Allen Litho.

To celebrate 60 years of marriage the couple arranged a small gathering with family, including their two sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren at the Strathearn Hotel.

Chic and Winifred Cameron with Col Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy. and Cllr Kathleen Leslie (Pic: Submitted)

Visiting to mark the occasion were Cllr Carol Lindsay who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council and Col Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.

Charles (Chic) and Winifred (Wynne) Cameron of Fleming Way, Burntisland, also celebrated 65 years of marriage on February 17.

Chic, from Perth and Wynne, from Dundee, met at the dancing at the Palais in Dundee in the 50s and married at the High Kirk in Dundee in 1960. They lived in Bridge of Allan for a while before moving to Corby then Colchester with Chic’s work - he worked for Hepworth the Tailors at the time. Eventually they were delighted to be able to move back to Scotland and settled in Burntisland in 1974.

They have one daughter and three grandsons - Ben 25, Jamie 23, and Sam 23. When the boys were little, the twins thought their grandma and grandpa were twins too “cause they do everything together”. They are still inseparable and dote on each other.

To mark the occasion the couple were visited by Cllr Kathleen Leslie who presented flowers on behalf of the Council and Col Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.