Landmark Fife buildings turn green in support of Samaritans

Buildings in Fife were lit up green last weekend in support of Samaritans.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Apr 2024, 07:46 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 07:47 BST
Taking part in the UK wide initiative were the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, and the Carnegie Hall and Library to help raise awareness of the service.

Volunteers from Dunfermline Samaritans also went along to the town’s Parkrun in Pittencrieff Park on Saturday to cheer on the runners and hand out information cards.

Claire Blanchflower, director of Dunfermline Samaritans said,’ We were delighted that OnFife agreed to light up their buildings green to help raise awareness of our service. Samaritans are here to listen to anyone who is worrying or struggling to cope with something in a non-judgemental way.

The Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy lit up in green for the Samaritans (Pic: Submitted)The Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy lit up in green for the Samaritans (Pic: Submitted)
“It was very good of the Parkrun organisers to agree to have us along. We were very well received and welcomed. Our aim was to raise the profile of Samaritans nationally and locally and to encourage people to call us when they really need someone to listen to them. ‘

Samaritans helpline number 116 123 is free and available 24/7.

